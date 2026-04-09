Anti-Terrorism Branch Busts Hawala Racket In Malad East, Detains Man With Fake Passports, Foreign Currency; Terror Funding Angle Probed

Anti-Terrorism Branch Busts Hawala Racket In Malad East, Detains Man With Fake Passports, Foreign Currency. | AI

Mumbai: The Anti-Terrorism Branch (ATB) of the Special Branch busted a hawala racket after coordinated raids at three locations in Kurar, Malad East, on Wednesday. One accused, Mohammed Islam Ismail Khan alias Salim Rahmatullah Shaikh, 49, has been detained for questioning. An FIR has been registered at Kurar Police Station against accused Mohammed Islam Ismail Khan under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 337, 340(2), and 180 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 12(1)(b) of the Passports Act, 1967, and Sections 3 and 13 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.

Accused Mohammed Islam Ismail Khan (49) Detained for Questioning

The raids were conducted at Flat No 1302, Fatema Tower, Pathanwadi; Flat No 904, D-Wing, Sugra Park, RS Road; and a ground-floor office in Parekh Overseas building, all in Malad East.

During the operation, officials seized cash worth ₹12.5 lakh, foreign currency worth around ₹2 lakh in Kuwaiti dinars, multiple fake passports, nine mobile phones, a laptop, an iPad and larg number of documents, including bank wire transfer records.

Raids Conducted at Fatema Tower, Sugra Park, and Parekh Overseas Building

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had been residing in Kuwait for the past 22 years and frequently visited Mumbai for short durations of two to three months. He allegedly owns three laundry businesses in Kuwait and operates two offices in Mumbai.

Police sources said multiple passports were fraudulently obtained under different identities, two in the name of Mohammed Islam Ismail Khan and three in the name of Salim Rahmatullah Shaikh.

Authorities are probing a possible terror funding angle linked to the hawala operations. The detained accused is being questioned, and the process of registering a case at Kurar police station is underway. Senior Police Inspector Umesh Patil confirmed the development.

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