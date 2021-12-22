Anti-Sikh Instagram posts: Kangana Ranaut not to appear before Mumbai Police today

Pursuant to the Bombay High Court, Actor Kangana Ranaut was supposed to appear before the Mumbai police at Khar police station on Wednesday in connection with the investigation of FIR filed against her for her Instagram post with alleged derogatory remarks made against Sikhs.

However, she will not be appearing at the Khar police station on Wednesday. She has cited the reason that she is not going to be in Mumbai on Wednesday, informed her lawyer Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee.

Ranaut was supposed to appear at Khar police station on Wednesday to record her statement.

Earlier on December 13, Bombay High Court asked actor Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai Police on December 22 for investigation of an FIR registered against her for her Instagram post with alleged derogatory remarks made against Sikhs.

Maharashtra government had agreed not to take any coercive action against her till January 25, the next date of hearing.

Recently, a petition had also been filed in the Supreme court against Ranaut seeking censoring of all her social media posts in future in order to maintain law and order in the country.

None of her posts on social media should be allowed without amendment, deletion, modification or censoring in order to maintain law and order in the country, stated advocate Charanjeet Singh Chanderpal in the plea.

The plea filed by Chanderpal also sought direction to transfer all the FIRs filed across India, against the actor for her remarks on farmers' protest, to Khar police station, Mumbai, and charge sheet be filed in a period of six months along with expeditious trial within a period of two years

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 08:34 AM IST