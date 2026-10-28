A.N.S.H.U Centre & Rotary Dist 3141 Empower 140 Teachers Through 'Embracing Dyslexia' Workshop In Mumbai | File photo

Mumbai, 24 October 2026: In a significant step towards inclusive education, A.N.S.H.U. Centre -Aekansh Foundation organised “Embracing Dyslexia – Recognising Early, Understanding Better, Supporting Every Learner,” a specialised teacher-training workshop for school teachers, counsellors and special educators. The programme brought together 140 educators to strengthen their understanding of dyslexia, promote early identification of learning difficulties and equip teachers with practical strategies to support children in mainstream classrooms.

The initiative was organised under the Community Service Initiative of Rotary District 3141, Regal Year 2026–27 in collaboration with ANSHU integrative child therapy centrewith the vision of building inclusive classrooms and brighter futures for every learner.

The workshop featured distinguished professionals from developmental paediatrics, occupational therapy, psychiatry, sensory processing and remedial education. The speakers included Dr. Mona Shah, Founder of ANSHU Centre; Dr. Rajeshwari Ganesh, Developmental Paediatrician, Surya Hospital; Dr. Maya Nanavati, Founder, P.O.S.A.T.; Dr. Mihir Parekh, Urja Counselling & Remedial Centre; and Dr. Nilesh Shah, Head of the Psychiatric Department, MGM Hospital.

The sessions covered early recognition of dyslexia, developmental red flags and co-occurring conditions, sensory processing in the classroom, practical strategies for reading and writing difficulties, academic learning support, and the role of medication in managing associated conditions. The emphasis throughout was on translating professional knowledge into practical, classroom-based approaches that teachers can implement in their daily interactions with children.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Mona Shah, Founder of ANSHU Centre and Avenue Chair, Rotary District 3141, emphasised the importance of empowering educators for early identification continuing knowledge-sharing and training.

“When we train 100 teachers, we have the potential to positively impact nearly 5,000 children and their families. By equipping teachers with a structured framework for early identification of learning difficulties, we can help children receive timely support before repeated struggles affect their confidence and self-esteem. With modified teaching strategies, patience and understanding, every child can be encouraged to learn in a way that works best for them. Our aim is not merely to identify difficulties, but to empower teachers to nurture each child’s abilities, preserve their confidence and make classrooms more inclusive.”

The workshop received encouraging feedback from participating teachers, who appreciated the informative and interactive sessions, relatable examples, activities and practical strategies that could be applied directly in classrooms.

By bringing specialists and educators together, the workshop reinforced a vital message: early recognition, informed teaching and compassionate support can transform a child’s learning journey.

Founder Director Dr Mona Shah of ANSHU Centre aim to continue such knowledge-sharing initiatives to help build a more informed, sensitive and inclusive educational community.

About ANSHU Centre: ANSHU (Allied Neuro Sensory Holistic Upliftment) Therapy & Research Centre provides multidisciplinary developmental and therapeutic services, supporting individuals and families across the lifespan.

About Aekansh Foundation: Aekansh Foundation works towards child development, learning support, awareness and inclusion through educational initiatives and community engagement.

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