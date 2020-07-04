Another BMC official tests positive for coronavirus

Mumbai: Another Assistant Municipal Commissioner (AMC) has tested positive for Covid-19. The senior BMC official attached to a ward office in the Western suburbs was tested positive on Friday. This is the third case where a ward officer has tested positive and second in a week.

On Monday, this week, a ward officer attached to a South Mumbai ward too was tested positive. This ward officer, who took charge of the ward in April, was reporting to another ward-level officer for Covid related work.

Earlier in April, a senior ward officer from the western suburbs had tested positive for Covid-19, the officer recovered and is currently is an active part of Covid-19 combat of his ward in western suburbs. The ward officer's driver was tested positive in April. He was quarantined for 14 days during which he submitted his swab sample and later confirmed that he tested positive.

So far over 2,000 civic staff have tested positive for Covid-19 and around 80 have lost their lives.