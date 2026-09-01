Anna Hazare Hospitalised In Mumbai Following Viral Infection And Severe Dehydration | Instagram

Mumbai: Social activist Anna Hazare has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for treatment of viral infection and acute dehydration, his aide said on Tuesday.

Hazare, 89, was brought to the Bombay Hospital in south Mumbai on Monday from Ahilyanagar district, where he had been admitted in a local hospital for initial treatment, the aide said.

Doctors at Bombay Hospital are conducting a detailed assessment of Hazare’s condition to determine the next course of treatment, he said.

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