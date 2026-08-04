Anna Bhau Sathe's Daughter Shakuntalabai Ajit Saptal, Last Living Witness To His Life & Legacy, Dies At 92 | File photo

Nalasopara: Shakuntalabai Ajit Saptal, the second daughter of legendary people's poet and communist leader Comrade Anna Bhau Sathe, passed away in the early hours of August 2, 2026, at the age of 92 after a prolonged illness. She breathed her last at around 2:45 a.m. in a hospital in Nalasopara, where she had been undergoing treatment following a brain stroke.

In recent years, Shakuntalabai had been residing with her son Prashant in Nalasopara. Her last rites were performed in Nalasopara in the presence of close family members. She is survived by her sons Sanjay, Rajesh, and Prashant, daughter Nandini, and grandchildren.

Her marriage to Ajit Saptal of Islampur was arranged by Anna Bhau Sathe himself.

Last Living Witness to Anna Bhau Sathe's Life

Reacting to her demise, Subodh More said that Shakuntalabai was the last living witness to the social, cultural, and personal family life of Lokshahir Comrade Anna Bhau Sathe. He paid revolutionary tributes to her on behalf of the Janwadi Lekhak Sangh, Pragatishil Lekhak Sangh, Lok Sanskritik Manch, Vidrohi Cultural Movement, and various leftist and progressive organizations.

Shakuntalabai was actively associated with the Communist Party from a young age. Along with her elder sister Comrade Shantabai, Roza Dange, Kamal and Satyendra More, Prabhakar Mirajkar, and Suman Mokashi (Sanjhgiri), she participated in the party's children's wing and cultural troupe.

She also worked alongside her mother, Comrade Jaywantabai Sathe, in distributing and selling the Communist Party's publications and literature.

During the period when Anna Bhau Sathe was living underground to evade police action, Shakuntalabai secretly delivered Communist Party literature and pamphlets to him.

She was also the first reader of many of Anna Bhau Sathe's stories and novels. Since his handwriting was often difficult to read, she helped edit and refine his manuscripts. She herself had a deep interest in literature and writing.

After Anna Bhau Sathe's death, Shakuntalabai wrote several memoirs recalling her father's life and work, which were published in Diwali special editions. One of her most touching accounts described the circumstances surrounding the writing of Anna Bhau Sathe's celebrated novel "Fakira."

She possessed extensive knowledge of her father's literary contributions and political ideology. In recognition of his affection, Anna Bhau Sathe dedicated one of his books to his daughters, Shakuntalabai and Shantabai.