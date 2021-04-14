Anil Deshmukh corruption case: CBI to record former Maharashtra Home Minister's statement today

Mumbai: A team of officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Wednesday, will record the statement of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with the corruption allegations levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. The agency had issued summons to Deshmukh on Monday to get his statement recorded.

The move came after the agency had made enquiries with two personal assistants of Deshmukh, namely Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande on Sunday.

The CBI team on Monday, again made enquiries with Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjay Patil for the second time in connection with the matter, sources said.