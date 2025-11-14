Beleaguered Anil Ambani Offers Virtual Appearance To ED, Clarifies FEMA Probe Linked To 2010 Jaipur Highway Project

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a major crackdown against Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani. | File Photo

Mumbai: Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani has informed the Enforcement Directorate that he is prepared to join the ongoing inquiry under the Foreign Exchange Management Act through a virtual appearance. The ED had summoned him to appear in person on Friday to record his statement, but a letter sent by Ambani to the agency outlines his willingness to cooperate fully while requesting participation through digital means. His team maintains that he has assured complete transparency and assistance in the process.

According to the Reliance Group, the summons issued to Ambani pertain strictly to a FEMA-related matter, not to any investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Company representatives have pointed out that several media reports suggesting a PMLA link are misleading and inconsistent with the details shared officially by the Enforcement Directorate. The agency’s public release from 3 November 2025 indicates that the inquiry focuses on a FEMA case associated with the Jaipur–Reengus highway project.

ED Probe Traces 15 Years Back To Jaipur Highway Project

The issue being examined by the ED traces back 15 years to 2010 and is tied to the EPC contract awarded by Reliance Infrastructure for the Jaipur–Reengus Toll Road. The company has reiterated that the project was entirely domestic, with no foreign exchange component, making FEMA the applicable legal framework. The highway project itself has been completed for years and has been with the National Highways Authority of India since 2021, placing it fully outside the purview of any ongoing business operations of the Reliance Group.

The Group’s clarification also includes details about Ambani’s position within Reliance Infrastructure during the years relevant to the inquiry. From April 2007 to March 2022, he served solely as a non-executive director, a role that did not involve decision-making authority or participation in day-to-day management.

He is no longer on the board and has not been associated with operational responsibilities for several years. The company emphasises that the current inquiry relates to issues linked to a contractor from that period, not to Ambani’s own actions.

