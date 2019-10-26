Angry farmers throw their produce on roads; Say this is a dark Diwali

Kalyan: While the newly elected parties slug it out for combinations to celebrate their win and the state shuts down for Diwali celebrations, it seems to be one dark Diwali for the farmers in Maharashtra.

Frustrated with their situation, farmers from threw their entire produce on the roads leading to Kalyan Agricultural Produce Market Committee. "This is no Diwali for us. We have no earnings," said a farmer.

Farmers are angry that their flora produce is not fetching more than five rupees per kilogram. Morever, farmers from Nashik lamented, they are forced to spend rupees seven for every kilo if they have to transport these flowers to Mumbai.

"If we spend rupees seven per kilogram to transport the fruits, we earn not more than two rupees profit. The entire process of loading, transporting and unloading the fruits is pointless. All we are getting is rupees five per kilogram for selling flowers and rupees seven for fruits," said another farmer.

Many threw their produce in anger on the roads, while some out of compulsion sold the fruits for paltry rupee one or two profit. Farmers said, they are facing a huge agrarian crisis in these regions because of unseasonal rain. "We want the government to compensate us for the losses we have incurred," said a farmer.