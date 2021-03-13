Angels of Mumbai: This Mumbaikar is using social media to solve civic issues

Since then there has been no looking back, right from filling potholes to electrifying a dark alley with street lights, Mashru has lightened many woes off Mumbaikar's shoulders by using social media in a smarter way.

“Getting things done in social media is both easy and challenging, as it's an open forum,” says Mashru. One of his greatest achievement is solving the pothole menace at Western Express Highway (WEH) in Dahisar near Gokul Hotel.

He recalls that every day it would take at least half an hour to cross the Dahisar bridge, so one day he took some pictures and shared it on Twitter, within 24 hours the MMRDA authorities took cognizance of the issue and initiated patchwork.