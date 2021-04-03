Angels of Mumbai: The good French teacher who is willing to give lessons at a low cost!

Mumbai: If you want to learn French in its simplest form where you can speak fluently, learn the grammar of the language, master the correct pronunciation at an affordable price, you need to contact Ashok Dahanukar, a resident of Khar, who is willing to share his expertise and spread knowledge of the international language.

A simple yet profound man, Dahanukar, is a specialised trainer who spent 40 years teaching the French. He has been honoured by former Presidents of France, Georges Pompidou and Nicolas Sarkozy who appreciated Dahanukar for his knowledge and fluency in the language.

“I have dedicated my life to the French language. I started learning French when I was in Class 8. When I finished my school, I pursued a four year French language course at Alliance Française De Bombay. I love the language because it is sweet, profound and polite,” says Dahanukar who studied at Sacred Heart Boys High School, Santacruz west.

Dahanukar has worked with several French nationals, teachers, professionals and stalwarts. He was recently appreciated by the French Consulate General Christophe Legris for his CD which has 151 French sentences with their English translations. He is the first Indian to make a CD in French language which runs for 30 minutes.

Recently, Dahanukar has published a booklet Everyday French which is a simple compilation of some useful French phrases for the layman and beginner students. The booklet contains a hundred French sentences with its English translation and a vocabulary list.

He has corrected the book, French Made Easy for Indians and French in 20 lessons along with winning several awards, appreciation and honour for his work in the French language.

Dahanukar who is now 70-years-old goes around selling his booklet to people who are interested in learning French. He also conducts private French classes and tutorials.

He says, “Many people do not approach me for classes because I am old. But with age comes experience, learning and growth, I have dedicated my entire life to the French language. I am happy to help anyone who wants to learn the language irrespective of their learning abilities. Also, the language is my passion, so I take classes at an affordable price.” Those who want to learn French from Ashok Dahanukar, call at 9702307399/ 9870173546.