Angadiya extortion case: Court rejects application of suspended DCP Saurabh Tripathi seeking copy of preliminary inquiry report

A sessions court has rejected an application of suspended DCP Saurabh Tripathi seeking a copy of the preliminary inquiry report in the Angadiya extortion case. The inquiry was conducted by Additional Commissioner of Police Dilip Sawant upon a complaint by Angadiya Association alleging that their members were being harassed by the police.

The court said in its order while rejecting the plea, that the inquiry report may contain names of witnesses and providing a copy of it may cause tampering of evidence. The investigation officer had told the court in his response on the application, that there is digital evidence and CCTV footage part of the report and hence it cannot be shared.

Tripathi had sought the report through his advocate claiming that the preliminary inquiry had exonerated him and he was not named in the FIR that was lodged by the senior officer after the inquiry. It was only later that he was added as an accused.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 08:06 PM IST