Angadia extortion case: Mumbai police files charge sheet; know all about the case here

The city crime branch, investigating the angadia extortion case in which the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saurabh Tripathi is a wanted accused, filed a charge sheet on Monday.

According to the police officials, the charge sheet was filed against the three police officers initially arrested in the case they are police inspector Om Wangaate, API Nitin Kadam and PSI Samadhan Jamdade all were attached to the L T Marg police station. We will file a supplementary charge sheet against Tripathi's house help Pappu Gaud and Assistant GST commissioner Ashutosh Mishra's brother in law of DCP later since they were arrested weeks after the initial arrests were made, said police.

The 1,100-page charge sheet includes statements of over 70 people and documentary and electronic evidence. The charge sheet also includes statements of seven people recorded under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) 164 before the magistrate said police.

An offence of robbery and extortion was registered at L T Marg police station in the third week of February against the three police officers for allegedly extorting ₹18-20 lakh from angadias. The DCP was made accused later in the case, said police.

The angadia association alleged that when they approached the DCP complaining about it, he demanded ₹10 lakh monthly to "allow" them to run their business.

After DCP failed to take cognizance of their complaint they went to then Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale who ordered the additional commissioner of police Dilip Sawant to probe.

The case was transferred to a criminal intelligent unit of the Mumbai crime branch which arrested the three officers while DCP is still at large. The DCP has approached the Supreme Court to transfer his case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 10:22 PM IST