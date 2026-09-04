Andheri Video Editor Arrested After Alleged Clash With Mumbai Traffic Police; Booked For Dangerous Driving, Assault & Threats | file pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: A 26-year-old video editor from Andheri found himself in legal trouble after a dramatic traffic stop on Wednesday evening escalated into a confrontational scene with police officers. The incident, which took place around 6:30 PM on 90 Feet Road near the Evershine Cosmic Building, began when Saksham Kumar Ashok Kumar was spotted driving at high speed against the flow of traffic on a one-way street.

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According to police reports, constables Madhav Shirsath and Kishor Bhaurao Bhutekar of the Oshiwara Traffic Police attempted to pull Kumar over, but he initially ignored their signals. It was only when the officers began photographing his vehicle to issue an e-challan that he finally stopped and promptly challenged their right to do so.



Witnesses and police accounts describe Kumar as aggressive and argumentative. He is accused of shouting at the officers, questioning their authority, and even using abusive language. When the traffic constables informed him that he had been driving on the wrong side, Kumar allegedly responded by recording the exchange on his phone and falsely claiming that the officers had damaged his car and physically assaulted him.





As the situation escalated, Constable Shirsath called for backup from the Amboli police. Upon their arrival, Kumar reportedly refused to cooperate, creating a disturbance and physically resisting, pushing the constable’s hand away and shoving him. Officers were forced to use minimal force to escort him into the police vehicle.



The situation did not calm down at the station either. Police say Kumar was uncooperative upon arrival, refusing to give his details, speaking aggressively, and even threatening an officer. He allegedly attempted to leave the station but was stopped by personnel on duty.



Kumar now faces a slew of charges, including dangerous driving under the Motor Vehicle Act, as well as multiple offences under the BNS Act, ranging from endangering life and causing grievous hurt to assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant, rash driving, and criminal intimidation. His car has been seized by the police as part of the ongoing investigation.