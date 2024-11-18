 Andheri East, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Who Will Win The Sena Vs Sena Battle?
Andheri East, Maharashtra Election 2024: The western subarb is witnessing a Sena vs Sena battle. In a significant state election which is witnessing Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) fight against Mahayuti, Andheri East is one of the many significant battles in the state.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 11:33 AM IST
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Andheri East constituency | FPJ

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner. All eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde) alongwith Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP), and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharad Pawar) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT). Andheri East Assembly constituency is one of the key constituencies everyone has their eyes on. Andheri East assembly constituency falls in Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency.

Andheri East assembly constituency is one of the 288 seats from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly up for grabs. The constituency, designated by number 166, falls in Mumbai Suburban District. Andheri East, the general category constituency, is currently represented in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by Shiv Sena's Ramesh Latke.

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly 2019 elections, Ramesh Latke defeated Independent candidate Murji Patel by 16,965 votes. Latke got 62773 votes while Patel got 45808 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Andheri East

Ramesh Latke, has been representing the constituency since 2014.

Andheri West Legislative Assembly Constituency:

As per Election Commission of India, there are 2,88,150 voters in Andheri East constituency

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

Currently, the ruling disposition in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs with it. Out of these, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 38 and other parties have 24.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats in its kitty. Out of these, Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 while other parties have six seats. Fifteen seats are vacant.

