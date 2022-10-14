Andheri bypoll: BMC accepts Rutuja Latke's resignation

Rutuja Latke |

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation accepted Rutuja Latke's resignation and sent her an acceptance letter dated October 13.

Latke is Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's candidate for the upcoming Andheri East bypoll which was necessitated after her husband's death in May this year.

She will be filing her nomination on October 14 and will be backed Nationalist Congress Party, Congress and others.

@mybmc sent letter to @RutujaLatke accepting her resignation with effect from October 13

She will today file her nominations as the nominee of Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray supported by @NCPspeaks @INCMaharashtra_ & other @fpjindia pic.twitter.com/4Pa9cw6emn — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) October 14, 2022

Latke, who put in her papers on October 3, had approached Bombay High Court. The court on Thursday directed the civic body to accept her resignation and send the letter to her by 11 am on October 14.

"I have got justice. I will take ahead the legacy of my late husband Ramesh Latke," she had told reporters on Thursday.