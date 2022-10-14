Andheri bypoll: BJP candidate Murji Patel to file his nomination today

Murji Patel |

For the upcoming Andheri East bypoll in Mumbai, the BJP has decided to field Murji Patel. The candidate will be filing his nomination for the poll today, October 14 at the poll panel office in the city at 11.30 am.

The last date of filing nomination for the November 3 bypoll is October 14.

BJP leaders Ashish Shelar, Prakash Jadhav, Minister Deepak Kesarkar and Ameet Satam along with members or Balasahebanchi ShivSena [Shinde camp] will be accompanying Patel.

The bypoll was necessitated after incumbent MLA Ramesh Latke passed away in May this year.