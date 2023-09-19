Andar Ki Baat: Merger On Cards, Still Far From Reach |

Subhash Chandra's plan to merge Zee with Sony Corp is running into one hurdle or the other. The latest is an appeal filed by Axis Finance before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal against the National Company Law Tribunal’s August 10 nod to the Zee-Sony merger. The $10 billion merger was announced in 2021 and it is yet to see the light of the day. It is learnt that even if Axis Finance loses in the appellate tribunal it will go in further appeal against the merger. Earlier, the SEBI had alleged that Zee CEO Punit Goenka and his father, Subhash Chandra, had abused their roles as directors of a listed company by siphoning off funds for their own benefit.

Complimentaries To Complement Raddi Sales

Yet another bit of information of a newspaper has come to our notice. This particular paper is now giving large number of complimentary copies to its salesmen to make up for the loss incurred by them in 'raddi' sales. These complimentary copies naturally become 'raddi' which are sold by the salesmen as 'raddi' to recover whatever money they can! The real game will be in November when 'raddi' prices are expected to fall sharply. Until recently, the 'raddi' price was Rs30/kg and now it is Rs22/kg. This is expected to fall even more to Rs20/kg. High time this newspaper found a place to hide its face. Samajh gaye na?

Long Arm Of India

The Modi government's palpable hardening of its stance against Justin Trudeau of Canada is likely to be followed by some tough actions against him for his tacit support to Khalistanis who are using Canadian soil to launch anti-India activities. The government expects the second edition of the so-called referendum on Khalistan to be accompanied by violence against Indian diplomats and Hindu temples. Before that, it wants Mr Trudeau to act, failing which the Indian government is ready to activate its cells against individual Khalistani leaders.

Calling Out Domestic Violence

The social media is awash with reports of a leading industrialist of south Mumbai badly bashing up his wife last weekend after several bouts of drinks. Apparently, this is not the first such incident. So far, the woman has not lodged any complaint with the police against this corporate honcho who is known for his flamboyant lifestyle. It was claimed in the social media that the victim has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital located in south Mumbai.

Compiled by S Balakrishnan

