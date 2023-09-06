Andar Ki Baat: Benefit Of Doubt Over Jalna Lathi Charge |

Sharad Pawar is claiming that the police in Jalna began the brutal lathi-charge on Marathas after they received a telephone call "from the top''. The implication is that the lathi-charge was carried out at the behest of someone high up in the government. Pawar has not disclosed who this leader is, but he has created sufficient doubt in the minds of the protesting Marathas. It is learnt that no such telephone call was made ordering the lathi-charge. Maybe this fact will emerge during the ongoing probe, which is being conducted by senior IPS officer Sanjay Saxena.

Intelligence Matters

Saurabh Tripathi, IPS, who was recently appointed to head the state intelligence department, may be shunted out post the police lathicharge on Marathas in Jalna. It is learnt that the state government had no clue about the extent of restiveness prevailing in Jalna. The police failed to anticipate the scale of violence indulged in by the protestors and as a result used excessive violence to control the situation. If they had advance intelligence, they could have called for additional forces to contain the situation. The superintendent of police of Jalna, Tushar Doshi, IPS, who has been punished, is known to be a cool-headed officer and he would have better handled the situation if he had adequate intelligence. As it is, the appointment of Tripathi has upset other police officers since he is facing a case of extortion.

Friends In High Places

Yes Bank and media businessman Subhash Chandra have come to a settlement with the bank's asset reconstruction wing, JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company, rustling up a one-time settlement (OTS) involving a whopping 75% haircut. Against an outstanding of Rs6,500 crore, Chandra will pay a mere Rs1,500 crore to regain ownership of assets, including Dish TV and Zee Learn. According to reports, the settlement was crucial because closing the loan was a condition precedent for the ongoing ZEE-Sony deal. It is learnt that a senior BJP leader, who is a well-wisher of Chandra, played a role in bringing about the amicable settlement, which is best the media mogul could have asked for.

Tailpiece

Raddi On Wheels

This newspaper is now offering a new service to vendors. Earlier, the vendors were required to take 'raddi' of this newspaper to its vans. Now, the volume of 'raddi' has grown so much that this newspaper is now sending its vans to the vendors where the 'raddi' is loaded!! Truly a case of 'raddi' on wheels!

Compiled by S Balakrishnan

