Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Maharashtra's 44 Stations Included In Transformative Redevelopment

Modern infrastructure is being constructed at a rapid pace to give further impetus to rail development in Maharashtra. Rail budget allocation of Rs 13,539 crore has been made in the financial year 2023-24, which is 1056 per cent more than the average budget allocated between 2009 and 2014, according to a Central Railway.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched to redevelop 1,309 stations across the country which includes 76 Central Railway stations. Of these, foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 stations was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6, of which 44 stations were from Maharashtra. These include 28 stations of Central Railway,13 stations of South Central Railway and three stations of South East Central Railway.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, these railway stations will be equipped with world class facilities like air concourse, waiting room, executive lounge, food court, lifts and escalators will be available at the station. Provision has also been made for disabled friendly facilities and underground parking. These stations will have multi-modal connectivity with city bus and other transport. The structures developed under this scheme will be designed as green buildings. There will be arrangements for solar energy, water conservation and rain water harvesting.

Railway Stations to be developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme in Maharashtra

Under Central Railway:

Mumbai Division – Kanjurmarg, Parel, Vikhroli

Solapur Division – Ahmednagar, Daund, Kopargaon, Kurduwadi Junction, Latur, Osmanabad, Pandharpur, Solapur

Pune Division -Akurdi, Kolhapur, Talegaon

Bhusawal Division –Badnera, Malkapur, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Shegaon

Nagpur Division – Ballarshah, Chandrapur, Dhamangaon, Godhani, Hinganghat, Katol, Sevagram, Narkhed, Pulgaon

Under South East Central Railway:

Nagpur Division - Vadsa, Gondia, Chandafort

Under South Central Railway:

Nanded Division –Aurangabad, Gangakhed, Hingoli Deccan, Jalna, Kinwat, Mudkhed, Nagarsol, Parbhani, Partur, Purna, Selu, Washim

Secunderabad Division –Parli Vaijnath

Redevelopment of stations in Maharashtra will make the journey of passengers more convenient and comfortable and increase tourism industry and employment in the state.

