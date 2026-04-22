Amravati Sex Scandal: Key Accused Ayaan Ahmed Seen Limping In Custody, Police Remand Extended Till April 27 - VIDEO |

Amravati: The main accused in the Paratwada sexual exploitation case, Ayaan Ahmed, was seen limping while being escorted by police on Wednesday, even as a court in Achalpur extended his custody along with three co-accused till April 27.

A video shared by News18 Marathi showed Ahmed struggling to walk as he was brought under heavy police security. It remains unclear whether he was injured or facing difficulty moving, but the visuals quickly went viral, drawing public attention amid the ongoing probe.

Ayaan, 3 Others Sent To Custody Till April 27

Ahmed, along with Uzer Khan, Mohammad Saad and Tabrez Khan, was produced before the sessions court amid unprecedented security arrangements, including drone surveillance, barricaded routes and deployment of riot control personnel.

The case involves serious allegations of sexual exploitation of young women in the Paratwada area, with the accused allegedly recording obscene videos. Cops have seized multiple electronic devices, including mobile phones, a laptop, a tablet and a hard disk, which have been sent for forensic analysis.

According to the prosecution, 18 videos and 39 photographs involving at least eight survivors have been recovered so far. Public prosecutor Dhanraj Navale told the court that custodial interrogation was still incomplete and that further analysis of digital evidence, social media activity and financial transactions was required to uncover the full extent of the network.

The prosecution also raised concerns over the source of funds behind Ahmed’s possession of a luxury SUV and a weapon allegedly recovered from it. According to a Times of India report, Defence counsel Waqar Ahmad opposed the extension of custody, arguing that police had already been granted time but failed to recover substantial evidence. He maintained that the alleged weapon was an air gun used for agricultural purposes.

Court Slams Slow Pace Probe

While granting further custody, the court pulled up cops for the slow pace of the probe and directed them to present concrete evidence at the next hearing. Police have also appealed to survivors and their families to come forward without fear, assuring confidentiality and legal protection as the investigation continues.