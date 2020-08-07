Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Amravati MP Navneet Rana, her MLA husband test positive for COVID-19

An independent MP from Amravati Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana have tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Already 11 of their family members had tested positive before them.

They include their two children and Navneet Rana's in-laws. She and her husband Ravi Rana, who is a legislator from Badnera assembly constituency, were in touch with the family members. Ravi Rana had undergone tests and his reports came out on Thursday night.

Navneet Rana revealed that the news of her test by posting it on Facebook. "Both my daughter and son and other family members were infected by coronavirus. While taking care of my children, I also contracted the virus,’’ she noted.

"I hope we will get well soon with your blessings,’’ the MP said. She also urged those who came in her contact to get themselves tested, stay at home, and follow government directives.

Navneet Rana’s father-in-law Gangadhar Rana was tested positive on August 2. Thereafter, the Covid-19 test was performed on about 60 people including Navneet Rana and her husband.