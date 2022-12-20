Amravati: Man received death threats on sharing Nupur post, forced to make apology video

File Photo

Mumbai: One of the witnesses in the Umesh Kolhe murder case, who runs an electronic goods shop in Amravati, said he had uploaded a WhatsApp post regarding Nupur Sharma. He deleted it within minutes feeling that it could lead to a controversy. However, six people had already seen the message and he started receiving threatening calls from unknown numbers. The witness was later also asked to make an apology video. After Mr Kolhe’s murder, the scared witness filed a police complaint with regard to the threats received.

In his statement, the witness said he also received a call from an acquaintance named Adil asking me about the post. He told him that he had deleted the post and had no ill-intention. After some time, another of his friends sent him a screenshot with his photo and shop details, saying ‘BOYCOTT’ and asked him why were people demanding that he and his shop be boycotted.

The witness stated that he received calls from unknown persons asking him to make an apology video of 30 seconds, failing which they would reach his residence. Later he learnt that another businessman from Amravati was also threatened by the Muslim community for his Facebook post in support of Nupur Sharma.



