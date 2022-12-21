Amravati chemist Murder Case: Witness asked accused to surrender

Umesh Kolhe was killed in Amravati on June 21 | File

Mumbai: A witness in the Umesh Kolhe murder case has said his younger brother was associated with Rehbar Helpline of one of the accused Irfan Khan. The witness’s brother, on June 22, told him that Mr Kolhe, who owned Amit Medical, was murdered and names of those associated with the helpline and Irfan Khan had cropped up.

On hearing this, the witness was shocked and scared. He asked his brother, who seemed upset and depressed, if he had any role in the incident. His brother said that he had met Irfan Khan and some members of the helpline on the night prior to the murder and they were discussing it.

Later, Irfan Khan had called up the witness to ask about the situation in Amravati. During the conversation, the witness asked him to surrender before the police.

The witness said in his statement to the NIA, “I clearly recall, on July 1, I had received a call from an unknown number and Irfan Khan was on the line. He asked about the situation in Amravati after Kolhe’s murder. I told him the situation is very bad and asked him to surrender. Next day, I saw on television that the mastermind, Irfan Khan, was arrested.”