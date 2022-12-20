Amravati chemist murder: Accused hid with acquaintance on pretext of domestic feud

Umesh Kolhe | Twitter

Mumbai: The charge sheet in the murder case of Amravati chemist Umesh Kolhe has been filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

One of the witnesses – a driver by profession and a resident of Lalkhadi in Amravati – told the NIA that he was contacted by one Firoz Khan, an acquaintance of another accused Irfan Khan, two days after the murder. Firoz Khan told the witness that Irfan Khan had “injured” his wife with a knife over a property dispute and needs to hide till the matter is resolved. Irfan Khan is one of the 11 accused persons charge-sheeted by the NIA in the case.

Firoz Khan requested the witness to make some arrangements for Irfan Khan’s stay, which was done at Balapur in Akola. The witness later learnt that Irfan Khan was involved in Mr Kolhe’s murder through media.

The witness told the NIA that when he asked Firoz Khan why he hid the fact that Irfan Khan was involved in the murder, he asked him not to worry and that nothing will happen to him. He stated that he remained quiet owing to Irfan Khan’s fear.

Irfan Khan, a resident of Pathan Chowk ran an NGO Rehabar Helpline at Tipu Sultan Market, Amravati. He was part of the conspiracy meeting and had arranged for conducting recce of the victim and executed the entire plan under the guidance of Shaikh Shakil, another arrested accused, the NIA has claimed.

On June 21, between 10pm and 10.30pm, Mr Kolhe was allegedly attacked with a knife by a group of three men. He died during treatment at a hospital. A probe revealed that the crime had been committed in retaliation to his post on social media in support of Nupur Sharma whose comments on Prophet Mohammad led to an outcry. The case was initially registered on June 26 at Kotwali police station n Amravati and was later re-registered by the NIA on July 2.