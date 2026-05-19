'Amit Shah Has Taken Strong Resolve To Make India Naxalism Free': Maha DY CM Eknath Shinde Lauds Home Minister For Achieving Progress In Anti-Naxal Mission |

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde on Monday praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the centre’s anti-Naxalism operations, saying that the country has been achieving success in this mission to eliminate Naxalism from affected regions.

Reacting to Amit Shah’s remarks in Bastar, Shinde told IANS that the Union Home Minister had taken a ‘strong resolve’ to make the country free from Naxalism and was streadily achieveing success in the mission. He further added that the impact of the crackdown is visible in Maharashtra, particularily in Gadchilroli and adjoining regions which were earlier heavily affected by Naxal activity.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "Our country’s very hardworking and strong Home Minister Amit Shah has taken a strong resolve to make the country free from Naxalism, and he is achieving success in this mission. We can see that in Maharashtra as… pic.twitter.com/WabRHCZgSE — IANS (@ians_india) May 19, 2026

Our country’s very hardworking and strong Home Minister Amit Shah has taken a strong resolve to make the country free from Naxalism, and he is achieving success in this mission. We can see that in Maharashtra as well, areas like Gadchiroli, which were earlier affected by Naxal activities, are now seeing a significant reduction in such influence. Development is reaching these regions..."

His reaction came after Amit Shah, while addressing security personnel and victims of Naxal violence in Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh, declared that India had now become free from Naxalism. Shah said the country had suffered for nearly six decades due to violence, underdevelopment and fear in Maoist-affected areas, but added that security forces had now achieved what once seemed impossible.

नक्सल मुक्त भारत अभियान के तहत 6 राज्यों में उल्लेखनीय कार्य करने वाले विशेष सुरक्षा बलों, पुलिस कर्मियों, बस्तर संभाग के नक्सल पीड़ितों और विभिन्न समाजों के प्रमुखों से जगदलपुर में संवाद किया।



मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में हम सभी के संयुक्त प्रयासों से देश को नक्सलवाद के दंश से मुक्ति… pic.twitter.com/GtiHewjq6V — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 18, 2026

The Union Home Minister credited CRPF personnel, CoBRA commandos, Chhattisgarh Police, DRG units and other security agencies for the success of anti-Naxal operations carried out across Bastar and neighbouring regions. He also referred to operations such as Operation Black Forest, Operation Prahar and Operation Double Bull, saying they played a major role in dismantling Maoist strongholds.

During the programme, Shah also announced the launch of the Shaheed Veer Gunda Dhur Seva Dera Project in Bastar. Under the initiative, several CAPF camps will now be transformed into development and service centres aimed at improving access to government welfare schemes and basic facilities in remote tribal regions.

According to Shah, these centres will provide services related to Aadhaar cards, ration cards, banking access, healthcare, agriculture guidance and skill development. He also said the centres would help facilitate online access to nearly 370 government schemes, while adult education and employment-focused training programmes would also be introduced for rural youth.

The Home Minister further stated that the government had prepared a rehabilitation plan for around 3,000 surrendered naxals. He said funds had been allocated for their education, skilling and reintegration into mainstream society with dignity.

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