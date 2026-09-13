Amit Shah Calls For Modern Technology To Take India's Knowledge Heritage To The World | X @AmitShah

Mumbai: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated a specially curated exhibition of manuscripts titled “Shri Ganesh Dnyanarati” at the Asiatic Society of Mumbai.

He also visited the library and inspected the work being carried out at the manuscript conservation laboratory of the Asiatic Society. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other dignitaries were present at the event.

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The union minister exhorted the Asiatic Society to use modern technology to take its treasure of knowledge to people across the country. Addressing the gathering, Shah said India possesses a rich and radiant knowledge tradition, whose light has the potential to guide the entire world. He said this enduring legacy of knowledge has enabled India to preserve its identity and civilisational continuity despite the many foreign invasions it has witnessed.

Shah also said that the spirit of Bharat could never be enslaved, because its memory remained alive in its history, language, culture, archives and traditions.

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