Amidst revolt in Shiv Sena, NCP chief Sharad Pawar leaves from Delhi; to meet Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai | PTI File Photo

With the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra in crisis because of the revolt by Shiv Sena MLAs, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday left for Mumbai from Delhi.

He was accompanied by Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel.He left after the opposition meeting on the joint presidential candidate and would be meeting Thackeray later in the day.

Pawar, who played a crucial role in the formation of the MVA government, said it will complete its full five-year term and ruled out going with the BJP, in case the state government falls.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, he said a third attempt was being made to pull it down but expressed confidence that Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray will be able to handle the "internal issue" of the Shiv Sena.

Crisis in Maharashtra

There is crisis Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra appears to be in crisis after Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde and some MLAs of his party went incommunicado and camped in Surat, a day after suspected cross-voting in MLC polls.

As Shinde is yet to spell out his stand, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil ruled out any link of his party to the ongoing political developments but also said the BJP would "definitely consider" a proposal if it comes from Shinde to form a government.