Amid talk of non-BJP front, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao to meet Uddhav Thackeray on February 20 in Mumbai

A day after Trinamool Congress founder and the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her intention to forge plans for the future without the Congress, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday announced that he will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on February 20. The meeting is part of the efforts to unite various political parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the NDA government.

Thackeray, who has repeatedly denied patch up with estranged ally BJP while hinting his intention to be a part of non-BJP front in the run up to the 2024 general elections, spoke to KCR over the phone on Wednesday and invited him to Mumbai.

A senior officer from the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office told the Free Press Journal, ‘’The CM is expected to meet the Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao on February 20. CM has asked to fix the time slot for the proposed meeting.’’

According to a note from the Telangana Chief Minister’s office, Thackeray extended his support to KCR’s fight against “federal justice, denouncing the anti-people policies pursued by the BJP-led Union government”.

Thackeray said, “KCR, you are fighting very hard. You opened the door at the right time to protect this country from the forces of division.”

“You must continue to fight for the rights of the states, for the integrity of the country. Go forward with the same spirit. Our support is with you in this endeavour. We will do our part to bring all the people of the country together,” he said.

Thackeray added: “I invite you to Mumbai. You take our hospitality. Let us discuss the future course of action in this regard.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 08:29 PM IST