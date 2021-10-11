Amid rising suspected cases of dengue and malaria, NMMC visits 67,000 houses in a fortnight, destroy hundreds of breeding spots

Amid the rising number of suspected cases of dengue and malaria, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) intensified destroying of mosquito breeding spots across the city. In the last fortnight, health department teams visited around 67,000 houses and inspected more than 1.52 lakhs of mosquito breeding spots.

The team found 408 contaminated spots that were demolished by the health department.

During September, there has been a rise in malaria and dengue suspected cases in the city. As per the civic health department, more than 300 suspected dengue cases were reported in the city. The civic chief Abhijit Bangar directed the health department to implement the preventive measures at areas where cases were reported. However, as per the civic body, a total of 9 positive cases of dengue reported were in the city so far.

Since September 27, blood samples were collected from people who came in contact, and a total of 75 suspected dengue patients were detected. The civic body conducted a rapid fever survey search for mosquito breeding grounds and did chemical fumigation in at least 100 houses in their vicinity.

During July and August, at the peak of the monsoon, the civic health department had visited a total of 4,12,907 households to check domestic mosquito breeding spots. A total of 1644 spots of mosquito breeding were found, of which 695 spots were demolished and preventive measures have been taken at 949 places by spraying herbicides.

“If a suspected malaria or dengue patient is found in the NMMC area, a door-to-door indoor mosquito breeding spot is carried out in at least 100 houses nearby the spot,” said the official. Similarly, health awareness is provided to the citizens of the area.

NMMC had set up a special dengue ward it’s Vashi Public Hospital where suspected dengue and positive dengue patients are admitted. Similarly, rapid fever survey campaigns are being conducted by medical officers at the level of civic primary health centers.

“With the effective implementation of preventive measures, it is observed that the number of malaria and suspected dengue patients are being controlled to some extent,” said Bangar.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 05:33 PM IST