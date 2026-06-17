Amid 'Operation Tiger' Rumours, Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut Says MPs' 'Minimum Support Price' Is ₹50 Crore | ANI

Mumbai: Amid speculation over a possible rift within the Shiv Sena (UBT) and reports that some MPs could break away from the party, party MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday took a swipe at the alleged attempts to engineer defections, claiming that the "Minimum Support Price" of an MP had been fixed at Rs 50 crore and that Rs 15 crore was "merely an advance amount".

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Raut targets alleged inducements

Responding to an X post by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, Raut wrote, "Apna Sapna Money Money! No, no -- Mahua ji, the Minimum Support Price is fixed at ₹50 crore per MP. (pcaas khoke) ₹15 crore is just the advance. Frankly, these people aren't even worth ₹50,000. Their price has only gone up because of the Shiv Sena and TMC brand label."

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Earlier on Tuesday, replying to the Raut X post, Moitra made a sarcastic remark over the alleged monetary inducements offered to legislators and MPs.

Moitra’s sarcastic response

"Only ₹15 cr? Saste mein kyo jaa rahe hai? Believe ours got ₹4cr up front and ₹1cr a month for the next 36 months of the term. .... Honey plus Money. @uddhavthackeray @abhishekaitc," Moitra said in her post.

Operation Tiger speculation grows

Raut's remarks came amid growing political speculation regarding internal unease within the Shiv Sena (UBT) and reports suggesting that some MPs of the party could potentially break ranks.

Maharashtra is currently witnessing "Operation Tiger" buzz amid speculation that seven of the nine UBT MPs were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and looking to join the ruling party. Back in 2022, Shinde, along with several MLAs, broke away from Uddhav Thackeray, splitting the party into two.

However, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Raut did not name any individual in his post, but used the occasion to attack what he described as attempts to lure elected representatives through monetary offers, while asserting that the political value of MPs from parties such as Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Trinamool Congress had enhanced their "market price."

Raut on Tuesday alleged that the party MPs in Maharashtra are being offered up to Rs 15 crore each to switch sides and join the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction.

Raut dismissed reports suggesting that five MPs from his party were likely to form a separate faction. He remarked that the MPs took part in a meeting called by party chief Uddhav Thackeray and expressed faith in his leadership.

"This is a lie. We have no such information. Four days ago, all these MPs took part in a meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray and expressed faith in his leadership. Of them, some of the leaders swore by their loved ones pledging support to Uddhav," Raut said while addressing a press conference.

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Shiv Sena responses

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also dismissed speculation about any alleged move by her party to engineer defections from rival political outfits, saying that there was "no interest in breaking any party".

However, Shiv Sena MLC Krupal Tumane gave air to the "Operation Tiger" buzz in a repeat of the 2022 split in the party. Tumane claimed that discussions with seven UBT MPs have reached the final stage and asserted that they are likely to join the Shinde faction ahead of the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)