Amid new variants, health dept asks not to worry

18 cases of the XBB sub-variant of Omicron have been reported in Maharashtra. | ANI Photo

At least 18 cases of the newly-detected XBB sub-variant of Omicron have been reported in Maharashtra in the first fortnight of October, the State Health Department said on Wednesday.

A health official said 13 of these cases are from Pune, two each from Nagpur and Thane, and one from Akola districts. “As per INSACOG labs' latest report, 18 cases of XBB variant have been reported in the state in the first fortnight of October month,” he said.

Apart from these cases, Pune has also reported one case each of BQ.1 and BA.2.3.20 sub-variants. These cases are from the period of Sept 24 to Oct 11. As per the primary information, all the patients have exhibited mild symptoms.

Of 20 infected individuals, 15 were vaccinated against Covid while information on the remaining five cases is to be received. The BQ.1 case in Pune is of mild variety and has a history of travel to the USA.

“Genetic mutations are part of the natural life cycle of the virus and there is no need to be concerned about this but to take appropriate Covid precautions,” the health department said.