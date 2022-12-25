Amid COVID-19 outbreak scare, temples in Maharashtra with high turnout on alert mode | Representative pic

Nagpur: Even though the Maharashtra Government has not yet made wearing of masks mandatory in the wake of outbreak of COVID 19 in China and other countries, some of the key temple trusts, which see large turnout of pilgrims, have made use of masks compulsory for the staff while urging the pilgrims to take necessary precautions.

Ganpatipule temple in Ratnagiri district has made use of masks mandatory for its employees, security guards and priests from today. The decision has been taken as a precaution. Wearing of masks has been compulsory for employees and officials at the Khanderaya temple in Jejuri in Pune district. The temple administration has said that the instructions of the district collector will be followed strictly.

At the Saibaba temple in Shirdi, the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust has urged the devotees, who come in a large numbers in the New Year, to take all necessary precautions.

Other temples to implement mask mandate

Considering the rush during the holidays in the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple in Pune, the temple administration is now distributing masks free of cost to the devotees who do not have masks. An appeal is being put on the notice boards to use masks in the temple area.

Although the new variant has not yet entered Maharashtra and Kolhapur, the Ambabai temple in Kolhapur has made the use of masks mandatory for the employees. The temple administration has said that it will make the use of masks compulsory for the devotees in due course of time.

The Tuljabhavani temple administration in Osmanabad district has made use of masks compulsory in and around the temple for devotees.

At the Akkalkot Swami Samarth temple in Solapur district, the temple committee has urged the devotees to wear masks while visiting the temple. The committee has launched the distribution of masks free of cost to the devotees.