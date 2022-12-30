e-Paper Get App
Ambernath: Woman duped of more than Rs 10 lakh in online fraud

Based on a complaint, the police on Wednesday registered an offence under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Friday, December 30, 2022
Image for represnetational purpose | File Photo
A 57-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly cheated of more than Rs 10 lakh by man who lured her into investing in foreign currency trading, police said on Friday.

Victim was promised returns on international trading

According to the victim, she received a message about international currency trading on WhatsApp in July 2021, and the accused who claimed to be a manager of an investment company got in touch with her, he said.

The accused promised her good returns in international currency trading, following which she invested Rs 10.49 lakh between July and November 2021, the official said.

The company in question didn't exist

The victim was provided with an app of the company, where she could see her investment in dollars and could withdraw small amounts. However, after some time she stopped getting money, he said.

The woman soon realised that she had been cheated after the accused failed to respond to her messages and found out that the company, which he had claimed to work for, didn't exist, the official said

