Ambernath : Happy Faces counseling center organises seminar on mental health & menstrual hygiene

FPJ/ Abhitash Singh

Thane: Happy faces mental counseling center counselor Snehal Jadhav- Ghegadmal organised a seminar on Monday, July 11 at 6pm at Forest Naka in Ambernath where she gave guidance on how to take care of your mental health and how to deal with menstrual problems in adolescent girls and women. Around 70 girls and women were present for the seminar.

The seminar received a very good response by the young girls and women. The young girls were told what to do or what to eat during menstruation or before menstruation.Also, free sanitary pads were distributed to women and girls through Happy Faces Counseling Center.

Snehal Jadhav- Ghegadmal said, "We through our counseling center provided appropriate guidance to the women and girls of Forest Naka in Ambernath who are from poor families and unemployed and they make a living by working in various fields."