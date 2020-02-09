Ambernath factory fire: Not a single person injured

Thane: A major fire broke out at an incense sticks manufacturing factory at Morivli village in Ambernath, MIDC on Saturday night.

Fire officials said no casualties or injuries were reported.

The fire took place at Meera Perfumery Works in Swastik Compound at Morivli, Ambernath, which deals with manufacturing of incense sticks.

Ambernath fire officials said, “We received a call at 9 pm and rushed to the spot. Seven fire engines came from Ambernath, Ambernath MIDC, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan and Badlapur fire stations. Six water tankers were also used to douse the fire.”

According to fire officials, “The entire factory was gutted in the incident. The fire was completely brought under control on Sunday morning. There were no workers in the factory as it had closed operations after 8 pm.”