Allow Mumbaikars to travel by local trains or pay them travel allowance of Rs 5,000 each: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday has demanded that the Maharashtra government must allow and enable the citizens in Mumbai to travel by suburban trains or pay them a travel allowance of Rs 5,000 each.

BJP chief spokesman Keshav Upadhye said that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government had discontinued train travel for the general public for over a year and a half, causing great inconvenience to the common man who has to step out of their homes to commute to their workplaces. Travelling by any other mode of transport besides the trains is not only time consuming but also prohibitively exorbitant, he added.

According to Upadhye, the pandemic has crippled the finances of the common man who has now begun to wonder if it is a conspiracy to promote private transporters in Mumbai. ‘’Citizens from Mumbai and Thane have always extended their whole hearted support to Shiv Sena, but somehow it seems that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state is not bothered about the common man,’’ he claimed.

Upadhye said the state government has been ineffective in dealing with the pandemic. Hence it is the responsibility of the incumbent government to compensate the general public towards the travel expenses.