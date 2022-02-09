e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Alliance Air Mumbai-Bhuj flight lands safely after engine cowl falls off during takeoff - See Pics

FPJ Web Desk
Alliance Air Mumbai-Bhuj flight | ANI

Alliance Air Mumbai-Bhuj flight | ANI

An Alliance Air ATR aircraft landed safely from Mumbai to Bhuj after a section of the engine's cowl - the removable covering of a vehicle's engine - fell off during takeoff and left one of its engines partially exposed.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an inquiry into the incident. As per reports, the flight took off at 6.30 am from Mumbai.

As per reports, the cowl was found on the side of a runway.

The cowl protects the engine from foreign particles and is also used to cool the engine and reduce drag.

