Alliance Air Mumbai-Bhuj flight lands safely after engine cowl falls off during takeoff - See Pics

An Alliance Air ATR aircraft landed safely from Mumbai to Bhuj after a section of the engine's cowl - the removable covering of a vehicle's engine - fell off during takeoff and left one of its engines partially exposed.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an inquiry into the incident. As per reports, the flight took off at 6.30 am from Mumbai.

As per reports, the cowl was found on the side of a runway.

The cowl protects the engine from foreign particles and is also used to cool the engine and reduce drag.

An Alliance Air ATR aircraft landed safely at Bhuj from Mumbai after a part of the engine cowling fell down during take-off this morning. The flight had taken off from Mumbai. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an inquiry. pic.twitter.com/gEdH0nN5Dn — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:00 AM IST