All-women post office at Mahim Bazar

Mumbai: An all-women post office is being launched at the Mahim Bazar in Mumbai on Saturday by Arundhaty Ghosh, member (operations), Department of Posts, in the presence of Maharashtra & Goa circle Chief Mostmaster General HC Agrawal, Swati Pandey and Kaiya Arora of the postal services of Mumbai region.

It is being set up in the Mahim Bazar where more than 70% visitors who arrive for service regularly are women. It will provide increased comfort level to the female customers.

"In the said women's post office, all posts, right from the post of Postmaster to that of Postman have been filled by women, who will manage and supervise all types of work including Savings Bank counters, multipurpose registration booking counters, Aadhaar centre, India Posts Payment Bank and treasury work, to name a few. All postal business counters are also being made operational, with proper display of services," the Communications Ministry said. This is its contribution in the era of women empowerment, it added.