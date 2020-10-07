All the aspects are being looked into meticulously: CBI on Sushant Singh Rajput case

Days after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) medical board ruled out that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday maintained that the probe related to the death of the actor is still underway.

“CBI investigation related to death of Shri Sushant Singh Rajput is still continuing and all the aspects are being looked into meticulously,” a CBI spokesperson told FPJ. The officer was responding to a query on media reports suggesting that the CBI has now started to look into the suicide angle in the case.

The AIIMS forensic panel under Dr. Sudhir Gupta was formed at the request of the CBI in August to assist in giving medico-legal opinion in connection with the death of the late actor. The forensic team in its report has hinted at the death of Sushant as suicide, thus rejecting the claims of poisoning and strangling. Poisoning was among the probability which was doing rounds post the actor’s death after his family members had raised doubts.

The panel has not yet revealed the findings as the matter is sub judice. However, sources revealed that they have not found any signs of poisoning or toxicity in Rajput’s system. The CBI has been maintaining that all aspects are being looked at.

The findings of the panel would be important to determine the cause of death. Rajput, 34, who made his silver screen debut in the critically acclaimed 'Kai Po Che' seven years ago, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father K K Singh in Patna against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.