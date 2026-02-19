All-Party Committee To Protest In Mumbai Over Navi Mumbai Airport Naming

Navi Mumbai International Airport | File

Five months after the start of operations at the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Central government is yet to announce the airport’s name after social activist D. B. Patil, triggering growing resentment among project-affected locals.

Sit-In Protest Announced

In response, the All-Party Airport Naming Action Committee has announced a sit-in protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Monday.

Committee Calls for Government Attention

The decision was announced by committee president Dashrath Patil, who said the agitation aims to draw the Central government’s attention to the long-pending demand.

Airport Operations Commence Amid Naming Stalemate

The airport was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, and passenger services began on December 25, 2025. However, the naming issue remains unresolved.

Growing Discontent Among Locals

According to the committee, the delay has led to widespread dissatisfaction among lakhs of landowners and project-affected residents, with fears that the discontent could escalate into a larger movement if the demand continues to be ignored.

Indefinite Agitation Planned

To channel this anger and press for immediate action, thousands of project-affected locals will launch an indefinite sit-in protest at Azad Maidan from February 23. The committee reiterated its demand that the airport be named after social activist D. B. Patil.

Regional Support for Agitation

The decision to protest was taken at a meeting of the D. B. Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport Naming All-Party Action Committee, attended by representatives from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Nashik districts.

Resolution Passed at Koparkhairane

The meeting was held at the Shetkari Samaj Hall in Koparkhairane, where a resolution was unanimously passed to begin the agitation on February 23.

