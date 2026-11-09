All New Lifts In Maharashtra Must Have CCTV Cameras; State Notifies New Safety Rules For Elevators, Escalators

Image for representation. | Misiokk/Wikimedia Commons

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has notified new rules putting in place safety regulations for lifts, escalators and moving walkways across the state.

The state energy department notified the Maharashtra Lifts, Escalators and Moving Walks Rules, 2026 on October 28. The rules were framed under the Maharashtra Lifts, Escalators and Moving Walks Act, 2017.

CCTV Must For All New Lifts

As per the new regulations, all new lifts have to be equipped with closed-circuit television cameras. Existing lifts without CCTV cameras, automatic rescue devices and overload protection devices must install all three systems within one year from October 28.

The rules also make it mandatory to carry out monthly maintenance of elevators and escalators by approved contractors. Safety audits are also to be conducted once a year to make sure that the machines are in good working condition.

Safety Inspections



Owners or licence holders are to ensure that the inspections take place and maintenance by an approved contractor is carried out at least once a month. Third-party insurance will also be mandatory for all lift installations in Maharashtra, and will be among the conditions for getting licences.

Children below 12 years of age are not to be allowed alone in lifts without adult supervision. This is one of the instructions to be displayed on all lift landings, as per the new rules.

A senior energy official was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times: “The new framework is aimed at tightening safety oversight and fixing accountability in a sector that affects millions of people using lifts, escalators and moving walkways every day in housing societies, shopping malls, office complexes, hospitals and other public buildings