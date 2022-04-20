Alert! Mumbai reports nearly 100 fresh COVID-19 infections; active cases cross 400 mark

Mumbai today reported 98 new coronavirus positive cases and the overall tally of total recovered patients reached 10,58,982.

A total of 73 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 12,953 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.005%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

415 active cases are there in the city.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 08:19 PM IST