Alarming stroke deaths in country worry doctors

Stroke is the third leading cause of death in India, with the incidence of neurological disorders doubling in the recent past.

According to the Indian Stroke Association, the incidence of stroke has increased by almost 100 per cent in the past few decades. With the incidence of stroke being higher in men than women, experts attribute this increase to many lifestyle factors such as sedentary lifestyle, unmanageable blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, cardiac ailment and stress.

Doctors said in the pandemic they have seen a phenomenal rise in the prevalence of stroke in the younger population below 50 years of age, than in the pre-pandemic era, which is a sombre cause of concern.

Regional Director Neurology, Stroke and Critical Care, Global Hospital, Parel Dr Shirish Hastak said that stroke in the human body occurs when the supply of blood and oxygen is interrupted, and hence it is time-sensitive.

Dr Shirish Hastak, Neurologist and Regional Director for Neurology, Stroke and Neurocritical Care at Global Hospital, said the experts have observed that there has been an increase in the number of stroke cases in younger adults during the pandemic.

“We are social humans, and covid has restricted us to meet even our supportive ones; we all have been transplanted from a social society to a monk society which has led to a lot of anxiety and depression amongst people,” he said.

Dr Pavan Pai, Neurologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road said, stroke is claiming millions of lives each year, and it can happen anywhere, and to anyone, so timely treatment is essential as every minute is precious.

“Still, there is a lack of awareness about stroke. This event was an eye-opener, as coming up with a stroke survivors’ group will be helpful for people to understand the condition in a better way,” Dr Pai said.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021