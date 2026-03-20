Akola Woman’s Complex Abdominal Tumour Successfully Removed Through Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery In Mumbai | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a complex surgical case involving a tumour located dangerously close to multiple vital organs, a 50-year-old woman from Akola underwent successful treatment at Wockhardt Hospitals. The large 14 x 10 cm abdominal mass was positioned behind the colon and in front of the left kidney, while also displacing the pancreas and spleen—making the condition particularly severe and surgically challenging.

The tumour was incidentally discovered during a Computed Tomography scan conducted to evaluate a ureteric calculus (kidney stone). A subsequent Positron Emission Tomography scan revealed low metabolic uptake.

According to Dr Sanjay Sonar, Consultant Advanced Laparoscopy Surgeon at the hospital, the tumour’s proximity to critical structures—including the ureter, kidney, pancreas, colon and spleen—required meticulous surgical planning.

“The tumour was situated in a very delicate anatomical location and was closely related to several vital structures. Our primary goal was to remove it completely while preserving all surrounding organs,” Dr Sonar said.

The team performed a laparoscopic surgery, completing the operation in approximately two hours without damaging nearby organs. Despite the tumour’s size—significantly larger than what is typically considered suitable for minimally invasive procedures—the surgery was carried out successfully.

The patient recovered well post-surgery and was discharged within three days. She resumed routine activities within a few days of returning home.

“The case underscores how early detection and advanced laparoscopic expertise can help manage even large and complex tumours safely, especially when identified during routine diagnostic investigations,” said Dr Sonar.