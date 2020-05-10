Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti sends ultimatum to state government, warns legal action

Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti (Fishermen Association) has written to the state disaster management authority, led by Chief Secretary (CS) of Maharashtra Ajoy Mehta, to take action against alleged fisheries department officials over its failure to take action against illegal purse seine fishermen despite repeated complaints.

Damodar Tandel, president of the association, told the Free Press Journal, "In spite of the lockdown, purse seine fishing is being carried out without any fear even though it is banned. We have proof of videos to show that, on such boats, the fishermen are violating the lockdown norms. Therefore, we have demanded action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, section 60(b), which empowers the authorities to fix the responsibility and suspend the guilty officials."

He accused that, at the Mirakwada and Sakhrinate ports in Ratnagiri, illegal fishermen boats are selling tonnes of fish to dealers without following any social distancing norms.

"In Maharashtra, there are about 20,000 boats, of which 2,000 boats are involved in banned purse seine fishing activity. At these ports, videos have captured 300 to 350 boats carrying out fishing activity. Despite sending proof, the concerned district officers have not taken any action till date, " he asserted.

Following this, the association president wants the state CS to conduct a probe in the matter and take action. Moreover, the association has warned that if the authority fails to take action, they will move the Bombay High Court. "We have already sent the notice under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, section 60(b). We will wait for 30 days and if they fail to fix responsibility of alleged officers, we will file a plea in the court." He said.

“Right now, traditional fishermen are unable to carry their business and are facing a lot of difficulties. On the other hand, illegal fishermen boats are allowed to operate?” he questioned.

In a fresh case, the Indian coast guard recently took custody of 38 fishermen and seized two purse seine fishing boats at Karwar.

The state fisheries' commissioner was unable for any comment when called by this newspaper reporter.