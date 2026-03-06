Akasa Air To Operate Special Match-Day Flights On Mumbai–Ahmedabad Route For ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Akasa Air announces special Mumbai–Ahmedabad flights for cricket fans travelling to watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad | X - @AkasaAir

Mumbai, March 6: Akasa Air has announced the operation of special match-day flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to facilitate the mass movement of cricket enthusiasts for one of the biggest sporting spectacles of the year.

The services are timed specifically to cater to fans travelling to witness the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final, where defending champions India are set to clash against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Special flights scheduled for match-day travel

The airline has added these additional frequencies to ensure seamless travel for fans from the financial capital, recognising the unprecedented demand for the high-octane final. A special flight no.

QP-6581 will be operated on Sunday, which will depart from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 11.30 am and reach Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 12.50 pm. The return flight no. QP-6502 will depart from Ahmedabad at 4 am on Monday and reach Mumbai at 5 am.

Flight timings designed for same-day return

According to the airline, the onward and return flights’ timings have been decided in a way that passengers reach Ahmedabad in time for the game and head back to Mumbai soon after the game. The airline also stated that the timing will allow passengers to skip the overnight hotel stay.

Fares higher than usual on the route

However, the airfares for these special flights are almost twice the usual price of tickets on the route. The fare for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight has been priced at Rs 8,316, which is twice the rate of the same airline’s other flight later in the day.

The fare for the return flight on Monday morning is priced at Rs 8,906. The usual airfare on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route offered by Akasa Air is usually around Rs 3,000.

Record crowd expected for final

The final, hosted at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, is expected to draw a record-breaking crowd of over 1.30 lakh spectators. After a month of intense competition, India secured their spot in the final with a thrilling 7-run victory over England at the Wankhede Stadium. New Zealand, meanwhile, entered the summit clash following a dominant performance against South Africa.

