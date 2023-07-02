'Ajit Pawar's Entry Will Bring Super Fast Progress In Maharashtra,' Ministers React To Former LoP Taking Oath As Deputy CM

Big NCP Split: Ajit Pawar Joins Shinde Govt, Takes Oath As Maharashtra Dy CM |

Maharashtra state on Sunday witnessed a political upheavel with former Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government as a Deputy Chief Minister alongwith nine legislators including Chhagan Bhujbal, Anil Patil, Hasan Mushrif and Aditi Tatkare. NCP and Sharad Pawar, as per reports, do not support the move and said that nearly 80% legislators will return to the party.

The ministers and leaders of the saffron party and Shinde faction of Shiv Sena are celebrating with the ministers dubbing this move as a happy day for Maharashtra.

State minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, "With Shinde's Super, Fadnavis' Fast and now with Pawar's Progress, the state government will bring super fast progress. Chances that the opposition will be able to keep their seats in LokSabha are veey bleak."

Meanwhile, State Industries minister Uday Samant said, "Ajit Pawar decided to support our alliance and now our strength has increased from 170 to 210." He claimed that 40 MLAs of NCP will be joining them.

"Ajit Pawar has joined us today. He is a good administrator and I had said he should come with us and he has come today. Maharashtra government will do good work," said Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar.