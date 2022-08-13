Ajit Pawar slams CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis over delay in allocation of portfolios

NCP leader Ajit Pawar | ANI

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over delay in the allocation of portfolios to themselves and also to newly sworn in 18 ministers. Pawar took a dig at Shinde and Fadnavis saying that they have become fond of the word ‘’soon’’ referring to their reply that the portfolios will be allocated soon without giving any time frame.

‘’CM and DCM used to tell the cabinet expansion will take place soon. Now even after five days if you ask about portfolio allocation, they are giving a similar reply. The portfolios should be allocated immediately as the monsoon session will start from August 17 when the questions are being asked and the concerned ministers will have to reply. CM and DCM will be in a position to tell why there is a delay,’’ said Pawar. He further added that it is so sad that in the 75th year of Independence there are no district guardian ministers who generally hoist the flag.

‘’In view of the present political conditions, there is a strong resentment among the people,’’ he said.

Pawar’s criticism came hours after Fadnavis at Nagpur said that portfolios would be allocated to the newly-appointed ministers in the state soon. He also assured that the government would soon release the compensation for crop losses suffered by the state farmers due to heavy rains.

‘’The Shiv Sainiks are unhappy over the turn of events after the recent rebellion. Those who tried to break Shiv Sena never succeeded in politics. People of Maharashtra do not like the politics of defection. If the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction), NCP and Congress contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections together there will be a different picture in the state. The leaders from three parties will take a decision in this regard,’’ said Pawar. He added that three parties will in unity raise people’s issues in the monsoon session.

On Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Baramati visit from August 16, Pawar said he welcomed her adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come to see the development. ‘’Many people have visited. Sitharaman must have gathered information from them. Sitharaman has been given the responsibility by BJP of the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. However, nothing happens by merely taking up the responsibility. Tomorrow I can also take the charge of Varanasi Lok Sabha seat but those who are taking up such a responsibility should think whether they can really bring the change,’’ he noted.

Pawar slammed the Shinde-Fadnavis government to revert the number of wards in municipal corporations and zilla parishads saying that NCP has moved to the Supreme Court against it. ‘’Eknath Shinde had moved the proposal on revision in the composition of wards as the urban development minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. However, as a Chief Minister he has now changed his own decision,’’ he said.