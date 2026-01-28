Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: MNS Chief Raj Thackery Leaves For Baramati To Pay Final Tribute To Late Maharashtra Deputy CM

ANI X Account

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is seen leaving his residence in Mumbai for Baramati to pay his last respects to the mortal remains of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash earlier this morning.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray leaves for Baramati, from his residence in Mumbai.



Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a crash landing of a charter plane in Baramati this morning. pic.twitter.com/COtbqkFUlU — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2026

Raj Thackeray Tweets About Ajit Pawar

The MNS chief also took to X (formarly twitter), to express his sorrow over the loss of the late Deputy CM, remembering him as both as an extraordinary political leader and a dear friend. “Ajit Pawar and I entered politics around the same time, though our acquaintance came much later. Yet, on the strength of his sheer passion for politics, he made remarkable strides in Maharashtra,” Raj Thackeray said.

"Ajit Pawar took great strides in Maharashtra's political arena. Though Ajit Pawar was a leader forged in the mold of Pawar Saheb, he later carved out his own independent identity. And he imprinted that identity in every nook and corner of Maharashtra."

Thackeray highlighted Ajit Pawar’s role in navigating the shifting dynamics of Maharashtra’s politics during the 1990s, when rapid urbanisation began transforming rural areas.

“Ajit Pawar had a complete grasp of this kind of politics and the skill to handle it adeptly. Pimpri Chinchwad and Baramati are two excellent examples of that. Whether it was Pimpri Chinchwad or Baramati, Ajit Dada transformed these regions in ways that even his political opponents would acknowledge,” Raj Thackeray added.

Raj Thackeray said that one of the qualities he most admired in Ajit Pawar was that he was completely free of caste bias, with caste having no place in his politics. He noted that in today’s political climate, leaders who have the courage to rise above caste considerations are becoming increasingly rare, and Ajit Pawar stood firmly at the forefront of such leadership.

He further stated that political opposition should remain political and never turn personal. Raj Thackeray observed that in Maharashtra, leaders who understand that even sharp criticism should not become poisonous or personal are steadily disappearing, and the loss of such generous opponents marks a serious setback to the state’s proud political tradition.

Expressing condolences, Raj Thackeray said that he and his family share the grief of the Pawar family and, on behalf of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, paid heartfelt tributes to Ajit Pawar.

